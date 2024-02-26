Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in IMAX were worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

