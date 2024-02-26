Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 706,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primoris Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 638.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

