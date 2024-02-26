PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

