Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.8 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.