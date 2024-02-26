Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,213,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $320.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.27. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $321.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

