Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,071 shares of company stock worth $605,921 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.