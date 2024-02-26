Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 60.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 296,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.