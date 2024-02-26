Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $89.49 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock worth $2,882,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

