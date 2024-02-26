Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 6,674 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

