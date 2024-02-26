Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,446,000 after acquiring an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock worth $207,988 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $24.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.