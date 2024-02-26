Profund Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $221.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.