ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 47,623 shares.The stock last traded at $62.93 and had previously closed at $62.46.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth $257,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.
