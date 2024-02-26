Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pulmonx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $147,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

