Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,142 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,404. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.19%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

