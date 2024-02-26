Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of QTWO opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

