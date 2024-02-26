QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 398,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,487,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

