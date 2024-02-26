QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.