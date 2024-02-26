Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.80. 288,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

