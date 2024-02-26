RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.44

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 67328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

RadNet Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,888.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

