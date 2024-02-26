RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.44

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 67328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,888.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RadNet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

