Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Radware has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $785.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 43.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

