Raymond James Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.15.

TSE EIF traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,763. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

