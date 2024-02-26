ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $124.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00133299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007957 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

