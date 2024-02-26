Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $7.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.57 million, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,246,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $12,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

