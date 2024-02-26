Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.19. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
About Reed’s
