Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Regional REIT Price Performance

LON RGL opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 19.88 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 64 ($0.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. The company has a market cap of £126.36 million, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,380.95%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.