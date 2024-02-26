Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $7,303,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

