Republic Services (RSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $184.98 on Monday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $185.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 419,979 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

