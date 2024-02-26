Request (REQ) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Request has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $114.02 million and $4.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.97 or 1.00091209 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00193468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11147262 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,531,869.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

