Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 26th (AVB, BSY, CE, CRI, FLNC, FMCC, FNMA, GPS, HCP, KEP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 26th:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $191.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.25.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.25.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Noble Financial currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an under perform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

