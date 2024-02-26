Reviewing Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Finward Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $96.53 million 1.02 $8.38 million $1.94 11.80 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $28.73 million 1.41 $5.70 million $1.46 8.86

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 8.68% 6.36% 0.40% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 13.98% 8.92% 0.68%

About Finward Bancorp



Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana



Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

