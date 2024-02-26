Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

RIGL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,466,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,311,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

