Robert W. Baird Cuts Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $4.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,170,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 533,943 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

