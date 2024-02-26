Robert W. Baird Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $85.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.48 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

