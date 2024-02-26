Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro Acquires 5,000 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00.
Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 1,975 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,578.91.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE TXG traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.40.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
