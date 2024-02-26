Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro Acquires 5,000 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00.

Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 1,975 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,578.91.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE TXG traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.