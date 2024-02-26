Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 261.20 ($3.29).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 353.10 ($4.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.58. The stock has a market cap of £29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21).

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 18,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £49,653.24 ($62,519.82). In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 18,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £49,653.24 ($62,519.82). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £1,095.31 ($1,379.14). Insiders have acquired 123,592 shares of company stock worth $34,297,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

