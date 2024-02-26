Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$86.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.00.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$52.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

