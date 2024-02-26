Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

