Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $189.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT opened at $175.56 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,736,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,123,275 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

