Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$70.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE NTR opened at C$71.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$70.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$64.89 and a 12 month high of C$113.27. The stock has a market cap of C$35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

