Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $265.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

