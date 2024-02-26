Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $128.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.64.
Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,251,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,207,000 after buying an additional 992,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:RCL opened at $121.91 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
