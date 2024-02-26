Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 281,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,355,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,483 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

