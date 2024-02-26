Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

