Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $575.51

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $575.51 and last traded at $573.92, with a volume of 43419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $563.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after buying an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

