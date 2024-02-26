Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 22,272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,448.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 971,096 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666,817 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $41.17. 877,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,091. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

