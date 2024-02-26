Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.65. 103,927,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,814,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

