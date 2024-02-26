Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,598,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 1,199,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

