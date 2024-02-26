Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $526.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.