Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $380.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

